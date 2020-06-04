A year on, Hong Kong protesters torn between hope and fear

Global  

Dozens attended a peaceful lunchtime rally in Hong Kong's Central financial district on Tuesday, marking one year since a massive rally that sparked months of pro-democracy protests.

Supporters of the movement say their feelings on the anniversary range from hope to fear.

Emer McCarthy reports.

This high school student says his dream is for the Chinese Communist Party to let go, and give back a free Hong Kong.

The protests succeeded in forcing a backdown by the Hong Kong government on proposed legislation that would have allowed extradition to mainland China.

But a year later, authorities in Beijing are drafting national security laws that activists fear would further curb freedoms. "We feel that our freedom is being ignored, and we can't stand out to fight.

Even we have no right to assemble.

So we are feeling helpless.'' Demonstrations over the past year often turned violent- with police responding with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The protests have strong support among Hong Kong's 7.5 million people, according to opinion polls, with about one third of the population opposed.

And protesters aren't giving up hope.

"Hong Kong people are always strong, that's what I think, like they never feel tired or even for working, they can work overtime.

Their desire is very strong.

And I think I can see some international - or some other countries - are still supporting us so we will try to use our wisdom to find some other ways to continue our fight."



