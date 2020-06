Merakey Celebrates Its Pennsylvania Class Of 2020 Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:48s - Published 4 hours ago Merakey Celebrates Its Pennsylvania Class Of 2020 More than 30 graduates from sites across the commonwealth logged on and were recognized. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WELL WOODY CREDITS HIS MOM FORWAKING HIM UP FOR SCHOOL ONTIME.THE AFTER THE GRADUATIONCEREMONY THE KIMMEL SENTLETTER HOST VIRTUAL AFTERPARTY FROM 7:00 UNTIL 8:30TONIGHT.YOU CAN WATCH THE CEREMONYLIVE ON CBSN PHILLY.MEANWHILE HERE IS A LOOK ATANOTHER VIRTUAL GRADUATIONCEREMONY HONOR OF THE CLASS OF2020.HELD CEREMONY FOR ITSPENNSYLVANIA STUDENTS IN ITSAUTISM AND EMOTIONAL SUPPORTPROGRAM.AND MORE THAN 30 GRADUATESFROM SITES ALL ACROSS THECOMMONWEALTH LOGS ON AND WERERECOGNIZEDMENT SOME WORE THEIRCAPS AND GOWNS TO CELEBRATE.THE CEO SALUTED ALL OF THEGRADUATES.MEMBERS OF THE CLASS 20620,YOU HAVE OVERCOME COUNTLESSOBSTACLES ON YOUR PATH TO ADIPLOMA.YOU HAVE WORKED HARD.AND YOU'VE NEVER WAVERED.







