Roswell New Mexico S02E13 Mr. Jones - Season Finale

Roswell, New Mexico 2x13 "Mr. Jones" Season 2 Episode 13 Promo trailer (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE - Having realized that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, the busiest event of the year, Liz (Jeanine Mason) realizes that she can't save everyone she loves -- and with Max (Nathan Dean) facing immediate danger, she and Isobel must make a heart-wrenching choice.

Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) finds himself caught up in the conflict between Jesse (Trevor St.

John) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) once again, even as Maria's (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance elsewhere, and Kyle (Michael Trevino) faces a moral dilemma when the enemy requires medical attention.

Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#213).

Original airdate 6/15/2020.

Starring: Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino