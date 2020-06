The Pointer Sisters founder d*ad at 69 Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published 4 hours ago The Pointer Sisters founder d*ad at 69 The Grammy-winning disco and R&B singer passed away on Monday morning after suffering from a cardiac arrest, according to her publicist, Roger Neal. 0

