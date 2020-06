Big in Japan! Take a Virtual Tour of Japan & Get Paid for It!



Is there such a thing as a work-from-home travel job? Yes, apparently. And if you’re looking for a job, how about a virtual travel tester? Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:57 Published 5 hours ago

Robo-Bartender! Check out This Robot Bartender Safely Making Drinks for Customers Amid Pandemic!



Woah, what’s up with this fantastical orbe? Well it’s really Cabo, the robo-bartender who’s shaving down this ice ball to serve up whisky on the rocks. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:02 Published 5 days ago