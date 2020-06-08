Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charges could be filed today against Shorewood woman seen spitting on protester

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Charges could be filed today against Shorewood woman seen spitting on protester

Charges could be filed today against Shorewood woman seen spitting on protester

Charges could be filed as soon as Tuesday against a 64-year-old Shorewood woman who was seen on video spitting on a protester over the weekend.

Ryan Jenkins has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

TheREALTParkin

Tommy Boy Very concerned for my city. Afraid that if city prosecutors decline to press charges against Jacob Gardner, we coul… https://t.co/faaBpZfSCe 1 week ago

sylphmon

jordan it could be attributed to me not watching the news at the time but until today i had never heard of his death. no o… https://t.co/ZpLDKo4cBf 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shorewood woman arrested twice for altercations with protestors [Video]

Shorewood woman arrested twice for altercations with protestors

A 64-year-old Shorewood woman was taken into custody again Sunday night on new charges of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:22Published
Full news conference: Shorewood School District holds news conference after woman spits in student protester's face [Video]

Full news conference: Shorewood School District holds news conference after woman spits in student protester's face

The Shorewood School District held a news conference Monday after a woman allegedly spat on one its students who was peacefully protesting this weekend. Eric Lucas spoke to tell his side of the story,..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 12:55Published
Shorewood student, protester Eric Lucas speaks after 64-year-old woman was arrested for spitting on him [Video]

Shorewood student, protester Eric Lucas speaks after 64-year-old woman was arrested for spitting on him

Shorewood High School student Eric Lucas spoke at a news conference Monday to tell his side of the incident which saw a 64-year-old woman arrested for allegedly spitting on him during a peaceful..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:49Published