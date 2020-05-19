JTS Mortgage Minute 06/09/20 - Historic Lows

|
Good morning, i'm jeff farnham.
?
Mortgage rates are at historic lows.
?
Homebuyers are returning to the housing market, and mortgage applications are rising fast.
?
This quick recovery has surprised many forecasters!
?
Freddie mac is calling this a "remarkable turnaround".
?
The demand for homes is higher than pre-pandemic.
?
It's looking like the attraction to current home prices isn't losing any momentum.
?
The combination of refinance and purchase loans is lengthening the mortgage application process.
?
There is a lot of information to be collected and verified, and with covid-19 keeping staff at home, it sometimes becomes difficult.
?
We are starting to see some improvement, however.
?
Know that your mortgage loan is being carefully processed, and we strive every day to get your loan accomplished as quickly as possible.
?
At j-t-s and company, we understand that getting a mortgage can be stressful.
?
We pride ourselves on our thoroughness and believe that communication is key.
?
Be a part of the j- t-s and company family, and we will help you with this new chapter in your life.á ?
The days are getting longer, and the temperature is warming up.
?
With summer upon us, now may be a great time for renovations.
?
If you are looking to upgrade your home or purchase a fixer-upper this summer, call us!
?
J-t-s and company offers a homestyle renovation loan.
?
Call us to help you secure a renovation loan that's best for your circumstance.
?
Our prequalification process is fast and easy with our text feature or online application.
?
Simply text j-t-s to three three six five five or visit or website at w w w dot j-t-s dash c-o dot com and click the prequalification button.
?
One of our loan advisors will review your information and get back with you to discuss your options.
?
Submit a prequalification app and get your journey started with us today!
?
Getting you a mortgage that's best for you is our number one goal.
?
It doesn't matter if you're a first- time homeowner or have owned multiple homes.
?
We strive to be your lifetime mortgage advisor!
?
J-t-s and company is local.
Trusted.
And experienced.
?
Give us a call when you are ready to purchase a home, refinance your existing home or make renovations.
We've been making homeownership easy since nineteen ninety
|
|
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources