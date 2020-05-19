JTS Mortgage Minute 06/09/20 - Historic Lows

Homebuyers are returning to the housing market and mortgage rates are at record lows.

Good morning, i'm jeff farnham.

?

Mortgage rates are at historic lows.

?

Homebuyers are returning to the housing market, and mortgage applications are rising fast.

?

This quick recovery has surprised many forecasters!

?

Freddie mac is calling this a "remarkable turnaround".

?

The demand for homes is higher than pre-pandemic.

?

It's looking like the attraction to current home prices isn't losing any momentum.

?

The combination of refinance and purchase loans is lengthening the mortgage application process.

?

There is a lot of information to be collected and verified, and with covid-19 keeping staff at home, it sometimes becomes difficult.

?

We are starting to see some improvement, however.

?

Know that your mortgage loan is being carefully processed, and we strive every day to get your loan accomplished as quickly as possible.

?

At j-t-s and company, we understand that getting a mortgage can be stressful.

?

We pride ourselves on our thoroughness and believe that communication is key.

?

Be a part of the j- t-s and company family, and we will help you with this new chapter in your life.á ?

The days are getting longer, and the temperature is warming up.

?

With summer upon us, now may be a great time for renovations.

?

If you are looking to upgrade your home or purchase a fixer-upper this summer, call us!

?

J-t-s and company offers a homestyle renovation loan.

?

Call us to help you secure a renovation loan that's best for your circumstance.

?

Our prequalification process is fast and easy with our text feature or online application.

?

Simply text j-t-s to three three six five five or visit or website at w w w dot j-t-s dash c-o dot com and click the prequalification button.

?

One of our loan advisors will review your information and get back with you to discuss your options.

?

Submit a prequalification app and get your journey started with us today!

?

Getting you a mortgage that's best for you is our number one goal.

?

It doesn't matter if you're a first- time homeowner or have owned multiple homes.

?

We strive to be your lifetime mortgage advisor!

?

J-t-s and company is local.

Trusted.

And experienced.

?

Give us a call when you are ready to purchase a home, refinance your existing home or make renovations.

We've been making homeownership easy since nineteen ninety