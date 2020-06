Russian army puts out oil well fire with anti-tank gun

Russian troops fired a 100mm anti-tank gun at an oil well in rural Siberia to help put out a fire.

Flames had been raging at the Yarakta oilfield for a week before the military intervention extinguished the blaze.

Explosives are often used to put out oil well fires, as they help cut off the flow of oxygen to the flames.

Report by Avagninag.

