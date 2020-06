Parental kidnapping in Independence Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:35s - Published 4 hours ago Parental kidnapping in Independence A six-year-old boy was kidnapped from Independence by hit father, who does not have custody of the child. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BREAKING NEWS THISMORNING...INDEPENDENCE POLICENEED YOUR AFTER THEYSAY A CHILD WASKIDNAPPED BY HISFATHER.IT HAPPENED ON 37THTERRACE BETWEENSTERLING AND CRYSLER.THAT AREA IS EAST OFBLUE RIDGE BOULEVARD.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER RAE DANIEL ISLIVE IN THATNEIGHBORHOOD WHERETHE LITTLE BOY WASTAKEN.RAE, POLICE AREN'T SUREWHERE HE OR THE FATHERIS?INDEPENDENCE DISPATCHSAYS THEY'RE STILLTRYING TO LOCATE HIM --UNSURE OF WHERE THEFATHER COULD'VE GONE --THE LITTLE BOY WASTAKEN FROM THIS AREAAROUND 6 YESTERDAYEVENING...THEY'VE SHARED HISPICTURE ON SOCIAL MEDIA-- IT'S BEEN SHARED MORETHAN 460 TIMES SO FAR.NOW WE WANT TO SHARETHAT PICTURE WITH YOU...HERE'S A LOOK AT SIXYEAR OLD BANX LOPEZ-ROBB.HE'S ABOUT FOUR FEETTALL AND 80 POUNDS.HE WAS LAST SEENWEARING A WHITE TANKTOP, RED JORDAN GYMSHORTS AND NIKE SLIDESANDALS.BANX WAS TAKEN BY HISFATHER -- HERE'S A LOOKAT HIS PICTURE.INDEPENDENCE POLICEBELIEVE HE MIGHT'VEBEEN DRUNK WHENTAKING BANX.HE DOES HAVE SEVERALWARRANTS FOR HISARREST AND A HISTORY OFASSAULT AND BEINGARMED.HE WAS DRIVING A 2019SILVER NISSANPATHFINDER WITH ANUNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE.AGAIN THAT'S A 2019SILVER NISSANPATHFINDER WITH ANUNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE.IF YOU HAVE ANYINFORMATION THAT COULDHELP POLICE LOCAT SIXYEAR OLD BANKS, CALLTHE INDEPENDENCE







