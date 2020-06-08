Global  

Protesters in Hong Kong mark one year since anti-extradition bill demonstration

A few hundred demonstrators held flash-mob protests during lunchtime at multiple malls in Hong Kong on Tuesday.View on euronews

On protest anniversary, Lam says Hong Kong cannot bear more chaos

Hong Kong marks one year since protests erupted over a controversial bill that proposed extraditions...
Al Jazeera - Published

Hong Kong seethes one year on, but protesters on the back foot

Hong Kong on Tuesday marks a year since pro-democracy protests erupted, but a resumption of city-wide...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •SBS




Fish_jyu

Fish🐟 RT @ReutersChina: Protesters gather to mark 'million-people' march anniversary in Hong Kong https://t.co/FhhksSPj5p 2 seconds ago

UnicornAtLarge

hkendoscope RT @business: Protesters converged on Hong Kong’s Central business district, defying police warnings of unlawful assembly to mark the one-y… 2 seconds ago

Hk4Orville

Orville仔🇭🇰 RT @France24_en: @ofarry "My dream is actually very simple, for the Chinese Communist Party to let go and give us back a free Hong Kong," s… 9 seconds ago

chocomilk_123

Toomey_floor gang RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Hong Kong protesters gather to mark 'million-people' march anniversary https://t.co/16iHvqO48U https://t.co/OWWcbBK11Y 10 seconds ago

MZG1126

MalocraM RT @JessiePang0125: Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong on Tuesday to mark a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies as fe… 23 seconds ago


Hong Kong protesters march to mark the first anniversary of anti-extradition law movement

Protesters marched at Central District on the first anniversary of the anti-extradition bill movement in Hong Kong on June 9. The video shows hundreds of protests walking down the road while..

Police stop protesters marching on first anniversary of anti-extradition bill movement in Hong Kong

Police stopped protesters marching at Central District in Hong Kong to mark the first anniversary of anti-extradition bill movement on Tuesday (June 9). According to the filmer, around 30 people..

A year on, Hong Kong protesters torn between hope and fear

Dozens attended a peaceful lunchtime rally in Hong Kong's Central financial district on Tuesday, marking one year since a massive rally that sparked months of pro-democracy protests. Supporters of the..

