Protesters in Hong Kong mark one year since anti-extradition bill demonstration
A few hundred demonstrators held flash-mob protests during lunchtime at multiple malls in Hong Kong on Tuesday.View on euronews
Fish🐟 RT @ReutersChina: Protesters gather to mark 'million-people' march anniversary in Hong Kong https://t.co/FhhksSPj5p 2 seconds ago
hkendoscope RT @business: Protesters converged on Hong Kong’s Central business district, defying police warnings of unlawful assembly to mark the one-y… 2 seconds ago
Orville仔🇭🇰 RT @France24_en: @ofarry "My dream is actually very simple, for the Chinese Communist Party to let go and give us back a free Hong Kong," s… 9 seconds ago
Toomey_floor gang RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Hong Kong protesters gather to mark 'million-people' march anniversary https://t.co/16iHvqO48U https://t.co/OWWcbBK11Y 10 seconds ago
MalocraM RT @JessiePang0125: Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong on Tuesday to mark a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies as fe… 23 seconds ago
Hong Kong protesters march to mark the first anniversary of anti-extradition law movementProtesters marched at Central District on the first anniversary of the anti-extradition bill movement in Hong Kong on June 9.
The video shows hundreds of protests walking down the road while..
Police stop protesters marching on first anniversary of anti-extradition bill movement in Hong KongPolice stopped protesters marching at Central District in Hong Kong to mark the first anniversary of anti-extradition bill movement on Tuesday (June 9).
According to the filmer, around 30 people..
A year on, Hong Kong protesters torn between hope and fearDozens attended a peaceful lunchtime rally in Hong Kong's Central financial district on Tuesday, marking one year since a massive rally that sparked months of pro-democracy protests. Supporters of the..