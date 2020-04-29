Jake Gyllenhaal is to star in Snow Blind

Jake Gyllenhaal has signed up to star in a new thriller, 'Snow Blind'.



Tweets about this Herman Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in the big screen adaptation of Ollie Masters’ graphic novel by the s… https://t.co/vtcA8XnDiF 52 minutes ago Channel24 Jake Gyllenhaal to star in new thriller ‘Snow Blind’ https://t.co/hcjqDgB9yp https://t.co/yw0untmHrb 53 minutes ago Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Jake Gyllenhaal to star in adaptation of graphic novel Snow Blind https://t.co/uyhsV476dp https://t.co/WspgeA3pcY 58 minutes ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jake Gyllenhaal to star in adaptation of graphic novel Snow Blind https://t.co/eQiVjdZeH3 https://t.co/mG4nBrtZWI 58 minutes ago Ken RT @Collider: Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in and produce the thriller 'Snow Blind,' based on the graphic novel of the same name. https:/… 1 hour ago HeyUGuys Movie News Jake Gyllenhaal set to star in adaptation of ‘Snow Blind’ https://t.co/Ovvb5kAk9V https://t.co/kF3j7Jn9Ef 1 hour ago Dakota Redditt RT @empiremagazine: Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star in graphic novel adaptation Snow Blind: https://t.co/Ebsr4w58wr https://t.co/c167xj8vMh 3 hours ago Jake Gyllenhaal RT @DEADLINE: EXCLUSIVE: Multiple bids are in on #SnowBlind, that has Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star https://t.co/SmUfMALO9X 4 hours ago