AAP govt pushing fear mongering in Delhi: State BJP chief on '5.5 lakh corona cases' prediction

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta said that Delhi government is trying to create state of fear in the capital.

He made this statement while reacting over the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia's prediction that by July 31 there will be 5.5 lakh COVID cases and around 80,000 beds will be needed in the case.Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta also attended an all-party meeting called by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the coronavirus situation in the capital.