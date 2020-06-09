Southgate: Sancho developing well
England manager Gareth feels it is difficult to compare the Premier League's quality with that of the Bundesliga, but says Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is 'developing well' in Germany.
My First Agent Southgate: Any step for Sancho will be challenging https://t.co/iblYvO4X7Y https://t.co/V1nmQz5tNJ 4 days ago
Borussia Dortmund Jadon Sancho developing well but next step will be challenging, says Gareth Southgate - Sky Sports https://t.co/rSfjajTiSe 4 days ago
Chelsea Sancho is developing well at Borussia Dortmund but any move away will be challenging, says England manager Southgat… https://t.co/h5MOzqVdZ4 4 days ago
A Y O M I K U N Jadon Sancho is developing well at Borussia Dortmund but any move away will be challenging, says England manager Gareth Southgate. 4 days ago