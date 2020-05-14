Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt told Parliament the Government will not be extending the transitional period with the EU despite a current deadlock in negotiations.

Hsien-Hui Tong Predicting post Covid19, that there will be massive structural unemployment. Already our high tech portfolio compan… https://t.co/gEsKY7o9nv 4 days ago

Paul Glo\\//er 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 @ProfKarolSikora The problem is that if the government announces this now, then there are many who will start doing it now, not in August. 4 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Government announces there will be no extension to EU transitional period: https://t.co/dWOJZTz9r2 #EuropeanUnion 3 days ago

Steve Jary Where there’s a will... In the UK, investment in sustainable aviation projects has stalled due to the COVID-19 cris… https://t.co/BNUHiDl3Tz 2 days ago

jolie RT @UnionSteve : Where there’s a will... In the UK, investment in sustainable aviation projects has stalled due to the COVID-19 crisis. ⁦ @Pr … 2 days ago

surajeet das gupta The complete silence of Delhi citizens, the media and citizen groups that there is need to impose lockdown again ,b… https://t.co/49UeL66rY1 22 hours ago

Ross Wishart GDP falls 18.4% in April, wiping out almost 2 decades of growth. But services & industries are slowly starting to… https://t.co/SYsCAoKTj9 10 hours ago