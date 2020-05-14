Global  

Government announces there will be no extension to EU transitional period
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s
Government announces there will be no extension to EU transitional period

Government announces there will be no extension to EU transitional period

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt told Parliament the Government will not be extending the transitional period with the EU despite a current deadlock in negotiations.

