Government announces there will be no extension to EU transitional period
Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt told Parliament the Government will not be extending the transitional period with the EU despite a current deadlock in negotiations.
Ross Wishart GDP falls 18.4% in April, wiping out almost 2 decades of growth.
But services & industries are slowly starting to… https://t.co/SYsCAoKTj9 10 hours ago
surajeet das gupta The complete silence of Delhi citizens, the media and citizen groups that there is need to impose lockdown again ,b… https://t.co/49UeL66rY1 22 hours ago
jolie RT @UnionSteve: Where there’s a will... In the UK, investment in sustainable aviation projects has stalled due to the COVID-19 crisis. @Pr… 2 days ago
Steve Jary Where there’s a will... In the UK, investment in sustainable aviation projects has stalled due to the COVID-19 cris… https://t.co/BNUHiDl3Tz 2 days ago
Brian Edvard Øgilvy 🇪🇺🇬🇱 @nickybshaw There will be no extension :
https://t.co/oFJNI2dzFA 3 days ago
One News Page (United Kingdom) Government announces there will be no extension to EU transitional period: https://t.co/dWOJZTz9r2 #EuropeanUnion 3 days ago
Paul Glo\\//er 🏴 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 @ProfKarolSikora The problem is that if the government announces this now, then there are many who will start doing it now, not in August. 4 days ago
Hsien-Hui Tong Predicting post Covid19, that there will be massive structural unemployment. Already our high tech portfolio compan… https://t.co/gEsKY7o9nv 4 days ago
UK chief negotiator: EU request for Brexit extension would be rejectedThe UK’s chief negotiator has pledged that any request for an extension to the Brexit transition period from the EU will be rejected. David Frost said that the Government’s position on the issue is..
Brexit briefing: 228 days until the end of the transition periodThe UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator has been told there is “significant..
European Parliament's UK trade negotiator concerned about slow progress in Brexit talksThe European Parliament’s UK trade coordinator says the EU is concerned about slow progress in trade negotiations, as a result of Covid-19. David McAllister, a German MEP, said there were still..