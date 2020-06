Madeleine McCann: German suspect told colleague she was dead

The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann once told a former colleague that the little girl was dead.

Lenta Johlitz worked with Christian Brueckner at a corner shop in north Germany.

Report by Alibhaiz.

