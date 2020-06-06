Global  

Places of worship reopen in India's Bangaluru after lockdown eased
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Places of worship reopen in India's Bangaluru after lockdown eased
Places of worship reopened across India on Monday (June 8).
0
Places of worship reopened across India on Monday (June 8).

Footage filmed on Tuesday (June 9) shows residents in Bengaluru, south India shows devotees, most wearing masks, queuing outside a temple and using hand sanitizer before entering.



