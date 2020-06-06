Places of worship reopen in India's Bangaluru after lockdown eased

South Asia Center Despite rising #coronavirus cases in #India, the country moves to #reopen places of worship https://t.co/65bGb7dXoV 57 minutes ago

The Indian Express RT @ie_seven: The #Meghalaya government on Tuesday withdrew its earlier order that allowed religious places to reopen doors to devotees fro… 4 hours ago

Indian Express Seven The #Meghalaya government on Tuesday withdrew its earlier order that allowed religious places to reopen doors to de… https://t.co/LUbWREtswN 4 hours ago

francis malasig RT @epaphotos: A devotee prays, facing the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places, after places of worship were allowed to reopen with s… 9 hours ago

आदित्य वर्धन (Aditya Vardhan) RT @CNNnews18: Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met the top religious leaders in the state to discuss the matter. https:… 11 hours ago

CNNNews18 Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met the top religious leaders in the state to discuss the matter… https://t.co/Hq5jGhaAuE 11 hours ago

Global orthopaedics RT @NewIndianXpress: After nearly two-and-a-half months of #lockdown, shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship across the country,… 14 hours ago