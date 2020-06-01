Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden says George Floyd 'is going to change the world'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Biden says George Floyd 'is going to change the world'

Biden says George Floyd 'is going to change the world'

After Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met George Floyd's family in Houston on Monday, Biden said in an interview with CBS News, "I think what has happened here is one of those great inflection points in American history, for real, in terms of civil liberty, civil rights."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden showed compassion that "meant the world" to George Floyd's family on Monday (June 8), according to a lawyer for relatives of the black man who died in police custody.

Biden met with Floyd's relatives in Houston for more than an hour, said lawyer Benjamin Crump, who posted a picture on Twitter after the meeting that included Biden, Floyd's uncle Roger and civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton.

"He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe," Crump said of the private meeting.

"That compassion meant the world to this grieving family." Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

On Monday, mourners gathered in Floyd's Texas hometown at a public viewing ahead of a private funeral service scheduled for Tuesday.

The former vice president was expected to record a statement for the service.



Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Meets with George Floyd's Family in Houston

Joe Biden is in Houston to pay his respects to George Floyd, and also took time to sit and listen to...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersBelfast TelegraphSeattle TimesCBS NewsDelawareonline


Spotify to add 8:46-minute moment of silence to playlists and podcasts in honor of George Floyd

Spotify to add 8:46-minute moment of silence to playlists and podcasts in honor of George FloydIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Spotify will add an 8 minute and 46-second moment of...
The Verge - Published

Eye Opener: George Floyd protests from coast to coast

Protests have spread to all 50 states as people speak out against police brutality and the killing of...
CBS News - Published



Tweets about this

BrianMweu

Brian Mweu RT @BBCWorld: US presidential candidate Joe Biden says the late George Floyd will "change the world" https://t.co/byyRfOcJbz https://t.co… 1 minute ago

TeeTweetsHere

𝐓𝐞𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 🌊🥁 RT @KaivanShroff: Biden’s meeting with the Floyd family: “He heard their pain, shared In their woe.” Trump’s meeting with the Floyd fam… 2 minutes ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Joe Biden says George Floyd’s killing will 'change the world' 3 minutes ago

PlacidoCloutier

Placido Cloutier-Sicilia (Eros) 🌹 RT @SkyNews: George Floyd death: Joe Biden says his killing will 'change the world' https://t.co/aid9STHUzU 6 minutes ago

nordicchicmn

🦺Minnesota Jen🔥+🌹+🌻+⚒️=💪 RT @proviewsusa: Joe Biden Campaign Says He Doesn't Support Defunding The Police OR #MEDICAREFORALL OR VOTING RIGHTS OR REDUCTIONS IN MILIT… 7 minutes ago

TheTeddiAlaina

✨Teddi Alaina✨ RT @fox5dc: Biden campaign says he opposes calls to 'defund the police' following George Floyd protests https://t.co/At3S55lJ11 8 minutes ago

Norvenmunky1

Norvenmunky - No White Guilt!🤍🔰🇬🇧 RT @TerryCretin: 🔴SlyNews 💤. 3m George Floyd death: Joe Biden says his killing will ‘change the world‘ He’s spot-on! White people all over… 13 minutes ago

ekinney88

Erron Kinney RT @HowardU: .@HowardLawSchool professor Justin Hansford @Blackstarjus, who was actively involved with the Ferguson protests, says, “I beli… 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

San Jose Police Chief Announces Changes To Crowd Control Policies, Use Of Projectiles [Video]

San Jose Police Chief Announces Changes To Crowd Control Policies, Use Of Projectiles

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced an immediate change on the use of rubber bullets and other crowd control policies after projectiles were used on nonviolent protesters late last month. Kiet..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:09Published
From London to Paris: Hear Stories of Racial Injustice From Protesters in Five Countries [Video]

From London to Paris: Hear Stories of Racial Injustice From Protesters in Five Countries

Protests in the US following the death of Geoge Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have been spreading onto the global stage in cities like London, Madrid and Paris. Protestors explain why..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:23Published
Chopper targeted with laser in Detroit [Video]

Chopper targeted with laser in Detroit

A man from Canada was busted for allegedly endangering lives during the George Floyd protests in Detroit. Federal agents say owning a laser like this isn’t illegal, but shining it into the cockpit of..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:37Published