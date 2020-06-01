After Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met George Floyd's family in Houston on Monday, Biden said in an interview with CBS News, "I think what has happened here is one of those great inflection points in American history, for real, in terms of civil liberty, civil rights."

Biden says George Floyd 'is going to change the world'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden showed compassion that "meant the world" to George Floyd's family on Monday (June 8), according to a lawyer for relatives of the black man who died in police custody.

Biden met with Floyd's relatives in Houston for more than an hour, said lawyer Benjamin Crump, who posted a picture on Twitter after the meeting that included Biden, Floyd's uncle Roger and civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton.

"He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe," Crump said of the private meeting.

"That compassion meant the world to this grieving family." Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

On Monday, mourners gathered in Floyd's Texas hometown at a public viewing ahead of a private funeral service scheduled for Tuesday.

The former vice president was expected to record a statement for the service.