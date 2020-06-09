The History of the Filet-O-Fish

How did a bunch of staunch Catholics and their Lenten diet help create one of the most popular fast food dishes of all time?

Why did McDonald's ever consider a pineapple sandwich?

Do you really even want to know what was on a "Hula Burger?" In this episode, we explore the struggling business and divine intervention that inspired the Filet-o-Fish, and the bonkers one-day competition between the Filet-o-Fish and the Hula Burger that led to one menu item being permanently installed in Mickey D's Menu.

This basically counts as going to Church… just so you know.

Hallelujah!

