The History of the Filet-O-Fish

The History of the Filet-O-Fish

The History of the Filet-O-Fish

How did a bunch of staunch Catholics and their Lenten diet help create one of the most popular fast food dishes of all time?

Why did McDonald's ever consider a pineapple sandwich?

Do you really even want to know what was on a "Hula Burger?" In this episode, we explore the struggling business and divine intervention that inspired the Filet-o-Fish, and the bonkers one-day competition between the Filet-o-Fish and the Hula Burger that led to one menu item being permanently installed in Mickey D's Menu.

This basically counts as going to Church… just so you know.

Hallelujah!

This video "The History of the Filet-O-Fish", first appeared on http://thrillist.com.

