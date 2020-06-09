Ghost Kitchen: This Louisville Restaurant is Feeding Food Service Workers

In this episode of Ghost Kitchen, we highlight Chef Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek, founders of the Lee Initiative.

The Lee Initiative leads a restaurant workers relief program that provides free meals for people out of work amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

In partnership with Maker’s Mark as well as restaurants all across the country, service workers who’ve been laid off now have a community resource for free, delicious food through the Lee Initiative.

This video "Ghost Kitchen: This Louisville Restaurant is Feeding Food Service Workers", first appeared on http://thrillist.com.