Send Foodz: Chicago Classics

Video Credit: Thrillist - Duration: 13:40s - Published
For all you Send Foodz fans out there, you probably remember the time Tim Chantarangsu and David So went to Taste of Chicago and enjoyed every single moment of it.

They can't travel anytime soon, but they've been craving some Chicago classics, especially deep dish pizza.

Luckily, Gold Belly delivers some of the most iconic dishes from different cities across the country right to your doorstep.

In this week's episode of Send Foodz, Tim and David indulge in Chicago staples like Chicago-style hot dogs, Stan's Donuts, and even Marlot!

This video "Send Foodz: Chicago Classics", first appeared on http://thrillist.com.

