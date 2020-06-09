This Day in History: Secretariat Wins
Triple Crown in Breathtaking Style June 9, 1973 Secretariat's win at the
Belmont Stakes meant the
horse was the first to win a
Triple Crown in a quarter of a century.
He had won the
Kentucky Derby and the
Preakness earlier that year.
Ridden by jockey Ron Turcotte,
Secretariat broke the record for
the Belmont, completing the
1.5 mile race in two minutes and 24 seconds.
The horse was extraordinary
from a young age.
1972 was his first year of racing.
Secretariat won seven of his nine races.
At the Belmont, Tucotte stated
that Secretariat took control of the race,
making history on his own.