This Day in History: Secretariat Wins Triple Crown in Breathtaking Style June 9, 1973 Secretariat's win at the Belmont Stakes meant the horse was the first to win a Triple Crown in a quarter of a century.

He had won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness earlier that year.

Ridden by jockey Ron Turcotte, Secretariat broke the record for the Belmont, completing the 1.5 mile race in two minutes and 24 seconds.

The horse was extraordinary from a young age.

1972 was his first year of racing.

Secretariat won seven of his nine races.

At the Belmont, Tucotte stated that Secretariat took control of the race, making history on his own.

