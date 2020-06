Warm to Hot Local Temps Today

HERE'S A LOOK AT ONEOF OUR LOCAL AREAS ASYOU BEGIN A CHILLYWINTER MORNINGSEE LOCAL TEMPS FRTHE COAST UP TO LOCALMOUNTAINS AND OVERTO OUR INLAND VALLEYSTHE PACIFIC SATELLITESHOWS WHAT'S IN THSKY OVER US, THENWHAT IS OUT OVER THEOCEAN THAT MAY IMPACTOUR WEATHER IN THEDAYS AHEADSHOWS RAINFALLTRACKING ACROSSCALIFORNIA FROM THENORTH.POTENTIAL RAIN HASCHANCE TO EDGE NEARTHE CENTRAL COAST.HOWEVER, IT DEPENDS IFHIGH PRESSURE OVERTHE PACIFIC WILL ALLOWANY COLD FRONTS TOSLIP ON BY AND BRING UMUCH NEEDED RAIN ORSHOWERHERE'S A LOOK AT THISAFTERNOON'STEMPERATURES ACROSSCALIFORNIA-FROM THECOASTAL AREASPOINTING OUTVARIATIONS FROINLAND INTERIORLOCATIONS.

EXTREMENORTHERN CALIFORNIASOUTHERNCALIFORNIAAND LET'SNOT FORGET THE HIGHSIERRA AND FOOTHILLS.FROM LOCAL BEACHCOMMUNITIES OVER TOSALINAS OURTEMPERATURES HOLDTO SEASONAL AVERAGESWINDS NEAR AVERAGEAND THERE ARE YOU SKYCONDITIONS.FROM LOCAL MOUNTAINCOMMUNITIES DOWN TOOUR LOCAL VALLEYSTEMPERATURES RANGE INTHE COOL IN THEMOUNTAINS TO MILDCONDITIONS FOR VALLEYAREAS.HERE'S A LOOK ATREGIONAL AND YOURLOCAL HIGHTEMPERATURES FOR THISAFTERNOON.

NOT TMUCH CHANGE IN OURLOCAL MICRO CLIMATESFROM SAN FRANCISCOAND MOST OF THE BAYAREA DOWN TO TSOUTH BAY.A BIT COOL IN THESANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINSBUT LOCAL BEACH AREASHOVER AROUNDSEASONAL AVERAGETEMPERATURES--GIVE ORTAKE A FEW DEGREES.LOOK AT WATSONVILLEHEADING EAST TO THESANTA CLARA VALLEY,NOT MUCH DIFFERENCE.EVEN HOLLISTER ISHOLDING ON TOSEASONAL TEMPS-DESPITE SLIGHTLYCOOLER TEMPS FORPRUNEDALE OVER TOSALINAS AND DOWNTHROUGH THE SALINASVALLEY.

PENINSULALOCAL TEMPS REMAINTEMPERATE DUE TO THESLOWER COOLING OFPACIFIC WATERS.

ALL IN,ALL A PRETTY GOODAF