Vanessa Bryant Seeks Damages From Helicopter Company For Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant
The new claim says the late NBA star was worth $600 million at the time of his death.
DeMarco Morgan reports.
Christopher Levinson Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa seeks major financial damages in wrongful death suit https://t.co/VStiqR10Iv - Vanessa… https://t.co/reQNLsp6vL 16 minutes ago
KG95 Sioux City Vanessa Bryant is seeking extensive damages after the deaths of her husband Kobe and their daughter Gianna. https://t.co/RVaHruigHs 22 minutes ago
🌼🌻 I ❤️ my nieces 🌼🌻 RT @people: Vanessa Bryant Seeks Extensive Damages Over Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/N5bF2Y9DUl 26 minutes ago
102.9 NOW Vanessa Bryant Seeks Major Financial Damages In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
https://t.co/Oq41RK0Wa2 31 minutes ago
Folake RT @TheSun: Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa seeks hundreds of millions in damages over NBA legend’s helicopter crash death https://t.co/F3Wm5rv9… 42 minutes ago
Jean Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa seeks hundreds of millions in damages over NBA legend’s helicopter crash death https://t.co/6Nc1gcNHFS 53 minutes ago
The Sun Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa seeks hundreds of millions in damages over NBA legend’s helicopter crash death https://t.co/F3Wm5rv9hy 54 minutes ago
1031 KCDA Vanessa Bryant Seeks Major Financial Damages In Wrongful Death Lawsuit https://t.co/Sjln3EX6ii https://t.co/ngH2knuBrf 56 minutes ago
Kobe Bryant's widow seeking hundreds of millions in wrongful d*ath suitKobe Bryant's widow is demanding millions in her wrongful d*ath lawsuit against the helicopter company and the estate of a pilot involved in the crash that kill*d the basketball icon and their..
Vanessa Bryant seeking 'hundreds of millions' in damages after Kobe Bryant deathVanessa Bryant is seeking "hundreds of millions of dollars" in damages following her husband Kobe Bryant's death.
Four soldiers killed in helicopter crash in IndonesiaFour soldiers were killed after a helicopter crashed and exploded in Indonesia today.
The MI-17 helicopter owned by the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI AD) was being used in flight training missions at..