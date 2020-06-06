Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanessa Bryant Seeks Damages From Helicopter Company For Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Vanessa Bryant Seeks Damages From Helicopter Company For Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Seeks Damages From Helicopter Company For Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

The new claim says the late NBA star was worth $600 million at the time of his death.

DeMarco Morgan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Is Seeking Millions in Damages in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company

Vanessa Bryant is suing a helicopter company following the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and...
Just Jared - Published



Tweets about this

LitigationNotes

Christopher Levinson Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa seeks major financial damages in wrongful death suit https://t.co/VStiqR10Iv - Vanessa… https://t.co/reQNLsp6vL 16 minutes ago

KG95Variety

KG95 Sioux City Vanessa Bryant is seeking extensive damages after the deaths of her husband Kobe and their daughter Gianna. https://t.co/RVaHruigHs 22 minutes ago

JNC_1982

🌼🌻 I ❤️ my nieces 🌼🌻 RT @people: Vanessa Bryant Seeks Extensive Damages Over Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/N5bF2Y9DUl 26 minutes ago

1029NOW

102.9 NOW Vanessa Bryant Seeks Major Financial Damages In Wrongful Death Lawsuit https://t.co/Oq41RK0Wa2 31 minutes ago

Fola_ldn

Folake RT @TheSun: Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa seeks hundreds of millions in damages over NBA legend’s helicopter crash death https://t.co/F3Wm5rv9… 42 minutes ago

fnkey

Jean Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa seeks hundreds of millions in damages over NBA legend’s helicopter crash death https://t.co/6Nc1gcNHFS 53 minutes ago

TheSun

The Sun Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa seeks hundreds of millions in damages over NBA legend’s helicopter crash death https://t.co/F3Wm5rv9hy 54 minutes ago

1031KCDA

1031 KCDA Vanessa Bryant Seeks Major Financial Damages In Wrongful Death Lawsuit https://t.co/Sjln3EX6ii https://t.co/ngH2knuBrf 56 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's widow seeking hundreds of millions in wrongful d*ath suit [Video]

Kobe Bryant's widow seeking hundreds of millions in wrongful d*ath suit

Kobe Bryant's widow is demanding millions in her wrongful d*ath lawsuit against the helicopter company and the estate of a pilot involved in the crash that kill*d the basketball icon and their..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published
Vanessa Bryant seeking 'hundreds of millions' in damages after Kobe Bryant death [Video]

Vanessa Bryant seeking 'hundreds of millions' in damages after Kobe Bryant death

Vanessa Bryant is seeking "hundreds of millions of dollars" in damages following her husband Kobe Bryant's death.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:00Published
Four soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Indonesia [Video]

Four soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Indonesia

Four soldiers were killed after a helicopter crashed and exploded in Indonesia today. The MI-17 helicopter owned by the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI AD) was being used in flight training missions at..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published