Texas inmate at center of Supreme Court case granted parole after 40 years on death row

Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:15s
Texas inmate at center of Supreme Court case granted parole after 40 years on death row

Texas inmate at center of Supreme Court case granted parole after 40 years on death row

Bobby Moore, a Texas inmate who spent nearly 40 years on death row, was granted parole Monday.

He was at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that exempts people with intellectual disabilities from being executed.

Texas Inmate Who Spent Nearly 40 Years on Death Row Is Granted Parole

Bobby Moore, 60, had been the center of a landmark case in which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned...
