Texas inmate at center of Supreme Court case granted parole after 40 years on death row Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:15s - Published 2 hours ago Texas inmate at center of Supreme Court case granted parole after 40 years on death row Bobby Moore, a Texas inmate who spent nearly 40 years on death row, was granted parole Monday. He was at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that exempts people with intellectual disabilities from being executed. 0

