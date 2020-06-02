Texas inmate at center of Supreme Court case granted parole after 40 years on death row

More than 15 years after the Christmas Eve murder of pregnant Modesto school teacher Laci Peterson grabbed national headlines, an attorney will ask the California Supreme Court Tuesday to reverse her..
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:59Published
More than 15 years after the Christmas Eve murder of pregnant Modesto school teacher Laci Peterson grabbed national headlines, an attorney will ask the California Supreme Court Tuesday to reverse her..
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:26Published