100 Years Ago This Week: 3 Black Men Killed In Duluth Lynchings
On June 15, 1920, a white mob lynched three black men who had been falsely accused of a crime in Duluth, Augsburg history professor Dr. William Green explains (6:50).
WCCO Mid-Morning - June 9, 2020
Minnesota's First Posthumous Pardon Granted To Black Man, Max Mason, Convicted In Century-Old Duluth CaseThis coming Monday will mark 100 years since the Duluth lynchings, a dark stain on Minnesota's past. And on Friday morning, the Minnesota Board of Pardons made history: It granted the state's first..
Minnesota Board of Pardons Approves First Posthumous Pardon In State HistoryMax Mason, a Black circus worker who worked with three other Black men who were publicly lynched in Duluth 100 years ago, was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape. The allegations..