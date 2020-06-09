100 Years Ago This Week: 3 Black Men Killed In Duluth Lynchings

On June 15, 1920, a white mob lynched three black men who had been falsely accused of a crime in Duluth, Augsburg history professor Dr. William Green explains (6:50).



Tweets about this TK 🐶 RT @nowthisnews: 99 years ago this week, as many as 300 Black Americans were killed by white mobs in the Tulsa Massacre of ‘Black Wall Stre… 11 minutes ago ⚔️Americans FIRST!🇺🇸⚔️ RT @ShawnG927: This week the country group “Lady Antebellum” changed their name to “Lady A” to show they aren’t racist! The problem is ther… 21 minutes ago Shaun Jayachandran TWO years ago @Starbucks worked through having 2 Black men arrested. This past week - before reversing course the… https://t.co/L1JraNz0Ii 30 minutes ago ClinPsy Amazing to think that 33 years ago this week @HackneyAbbott became the first black woman MP, one of first 3 black M… https://t.co/xjSYTLM8C2 35 minutes ago William Seet RT @DrZoidb59930291: @critica18495985 Yeah this is nuts. Some of these insane tweets this last week have hundreds of thousands of likes. Nu… 41 minutes ago Jesus Jimenez RT @Crazydoglady327: @JohnAmaechi @gsmum @witchwood74 @SarahBa09676661 The media used words yesterday like skirmish, small minority, small… 57 minutes ago