Autonomous Vehicles Might Not Be Able to Prevent Most Car Crashes
Autonomous Vehicles Might Not Be Able to Prevent Most Car Crashes

Autonomous Vehicles Might Not Be Able to Prevent Most Car Crashes

Autonomous cars have been labeled as the future of driving.

However, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reveals that autonomous vehicle technology won't prevent most crashes caused by humans.

