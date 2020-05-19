|
|
|
|
Autonomous Vehicles Might Not Be Able to Prevent Most Car Crashes
|
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Autonomous Vehicles Might Not Be Able to Prevent Most Car Crashes
Autonomous cars have been labeled as the future of driving.
However, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reveals that autonomous vehicle technology won’t prevent most crashes caused by humans.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
DETROIT (AP) — A new study says that while autonomous vehicle technology has great promise to...
SeattlePI.com - Published
Also reported by •Seattle Times
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
ŠKODA SUPERB Predictive Cruise Control
In addition to the full LED Matrix headlights, the revised ŠKODA SUPERB also features numerous other assistance systems that support the driver, some of which have worked their way into the mid-size..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:00Published
|
Rogue Truck Reverses into Road with Perfect Timing
Occurred on May 20, 2020 / Mộc Châu District, Son La, Vietnam Info from Licensor: "This man had forgotten to set the brakes, so when he got out of the garage, the car drifted down the road...
Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:53Published
|
|