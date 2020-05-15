Sophie Turner insists 'there should be no peace' until real change happens
'Game of Thrones' star insisted "there should be no peace" until "systemic racism" has been abolished.
Sophie Turner defends role in Black Lives Matter protestsPregnant Sophie Turner is standing up to those criticising her decision to take part in Black Lives Matter protests.
