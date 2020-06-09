Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Navigating Divorce and the Division of Property
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:25s - Published
Navigating Divorce and the Division of Property

Navigating Divorce and the Division of Property

There is no question that divorce can be an emotionally-charged situation, especially when high value assets are involved, such as homes, investments and debt.

Jeffery Morrell and Jeff Hughes with Sterling Law Offices share their advice and tools for navigating high-stress divorces, and what role they play in dividing the couple’s assets.

To learn more about Wisconsin’s policies on dividing property during divorce, you can visit Sterling Law Office’s reference page on the topic.

To book a consult, visit SterlingLawyers.com.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

stevebenke

Steven Benke Navigating Divorce and the Division of Property - WTMJ-TV https://t.co/0nxWF0vetn https://t.co/LBEvG2Mb5S 2 days ago