Thai beauty clinic creates mini face masks for customers

A beauty clinic in Thailand has created mini face masks for customers to have treatments while following coronavirus guidelines.

The small pouches cover the patient's mouth and nose as they recline on a bed and a doctor perform cosmetic procedures.

Previous devices, publicised earlier this month, had straps holding them in place but the updated versions are 'strapless', allowing full access to the patient's cheeks.

Bosses at the Waleerat Clinic clinic in Bangkok said the new masks are even better, allowing doctors to conduct procedures while limiting contact with the nose and mouth.

''The mask is designed based on the idea that when a client comes in for a procedure, we have to open the face, which is a risk from the viewpoint of the customer,'' said Wisarut Krimthungthong.

''This mask is small enough to perform procedures safely and the wireless version allows more space on the sides of the face, which makes it possible to perform the whole procedure.'' Kannika Sae-Ngow, a customer at the Waleerat Clinic who was receiving a laser treatment, told local media that she appreciated the clinic's masks.

"At first, I thought it was weird but it is actually really great because it's specifically designed to keep us safe during facial treatments," she said.

Thailand has been slowly easing coronavirus lockdown measures, with no local transmissions for more than two weeks.

The total number of cases in the country, including repatriated nationals, is 3,121 with 58 deaths.

Businesses that have been allowed to re-open are operating under strict Covid-19 guidelines to limit the risks of spreading the pandemic.

The clinic is taking its own precautions by reducing the number of clients each day to 15 from more than 100 previously.

They have temperature checks, sanitising routines and staff are also using a plastic facial shield during treatments.

Clinic founder Waleerat Thaweebanchongsin said: ''Masks help everyone to be more secure.

We have designed them to be small enough to prevent germs that can come out through the mouth and nose of patients, but there is still space for the doctor to perform the procedure.''