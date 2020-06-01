Governor Cuomo responds to President Trump's Tweet
Governor Cuomo gave his response to a tweet by President Trump this morning concerning Buffalo protestor Martin Gugino.
Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About ItTrump Says He May Invoke
the Insurrection Act,
Here's What to Know About It In prepared remarks in the
White House Rose Garden on Monday,
President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the
U.S...
Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence'Twitter escalated it’s ongoing feud with Donald Trump on Friday after deciding one of the president’s tweets was violating their rule against “glorifying violence”.