Seattle police block Black Lives Matter protesters from dispersing

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Police block a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood of Seattle on Saturday (June 6).

A protester can be heard saying "where the f*** do they want us to go" before Seattle police slowly approach the crowd using bicycles to block one road.

Footage also shows what appears to be the use of flash-bangs.

The filmer, Michael Joseph told Newsflare: "Cops gave order to disperse but mobilized bike cops to block our exit.

Forced us through OC gas, mace, and flash-bangs."



