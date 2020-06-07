Seattle police block Black Lives Matter protesters from dispersing

Police block a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood of Seattle on Saturday (June 6).

A protester can be heard saying "where the f*** do they want us to go" before Seattle police slowly approach the crowd using bicycles to block one road.

Footage also shows what appears to be the use of flash-bangs.

The filmer, Michael Joseph told Newsflare: "Cops gave order to disperse but mobilized bike cops to block our exit.

Forced us through OC gas, mace, and flash-bangs."