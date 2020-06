Australia's Rare Night Parrot May Not Actually See Well at Night Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:06s - Published 1 week ago Australia's Rare Night Parrot May Not Actually See Well at Night The critically endangered species' small eyes and optic lobes make it tough for it to distinguish food from predators and fences in the remote Australian outback. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Large Meteor Racing Through Sky



Occurred on June 15, 2020 / Cape Lambert, Australia Info from Licensor: "Working Nightshift at Cape Lambert Western Australia around 0045 this popped out of the sky." Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago