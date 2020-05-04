Whale Found Dead In St. Lawrence River Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:14s - Published 16 hours ago Whale Found Dead In St. Lawrence River It's unclear if the carcass of a whale is that of a humpback that was spotted back in May in the St. Lawrence River by Montreal's Old Port. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Wayward humpback whale, beloved to Montrealers, found dead floating down St. Lawrence About a week after a humpback whale showed up near the Old Port of Montreal, the whale's lifeless...

CBC.ca - Published 21 hours ago







