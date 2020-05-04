Whale Found Dead In St. Lawrence River
It's unclear if the carcass of a whale is that of a humpback that was spotted back in May in the St.
Lawrence River by Montreal's Old Port.
J. Christiaan Balcázar RT @CBCMontreal: Wayward humpback whale, beloved to Montrealers, found dead https://t.co/0Yrz7mbsOo 4 minutes ago
Gary C Belleville Whale that delighted Montrealers found dead in the St. Lawrence https://t.co/3Gav7kyvll
Such a sad story. When it… https://t.co/XNgiXHElT5 3 hours ago
tony mistak TW: animal death, industrialization(?) affecting animal life
Wayward humpback whale that showed up near Montreal's… https://t.co/luXJQjLu6N 3 hours ago
kate Drummond Fans ✌🏼 RT @animallawcanada: Sad to hear that the humpback whale recently seen in #Montreal was found dead. https://t.co/9vrLWU4rFz 3 hours ago
Brent Hoar RT @bkives: 2020 shall continue until the morale improves:
Wayward humpback whale, beloved to Montrealers, found dead floating down St. La… 3 hours ago
Noel Richard Wayward humpback whale, beloved to Montrealers, found dead floating down St. Lawrence | CBC News
Sad news 😔 https://t.co/mnZM5eQsbw 3 hours ago
Burton Lim Wayward humpback whale that showed up near Montreal's port found dead floating down St. Lawrence | CBC News https://t.co/EtSw8mk00Y 4 hours ago
Denise RT @pdeppisch: #Wayward #humpback #whale that showed up near Montreal's port found #dead floating down St. Lawrence | CBC News https://t.co… 4 hours ago
Humpback Whale Spotted In St. Lawrence RiverLocals on the Jacque Cartier Bridge were delighted by an unusual visit from the massive mammal.
Whale Spotted In Shrewsbury RiverA whale is getting a lot of attention in New Jersey.
Thunderstorms move through the sky over the Saint LawrenceView of a thunderstorm on the horizon from a ship in the St. Lawrence River.