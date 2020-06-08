Apple filed patent for socially-distnace group selfie tool

Apple filed a patent for a tool for taking socially-distant group selfies.

As per The Verge, the new feature would make it possible to make a "synthetic group selfie".

It would work by users inviting their friends to a session and software placing people in shot around them, with editing tools available.

As for when the feature could be rolled out, the patent was actually filed back in July 2018, before the coronavirus pandemic.

But, considering people are having to keep two metres (six feet) from friends and family across much of the world, it's hoped the selfie feature could see the light of day.