Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple filed patent for socially-distnace group selfie tool

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Apple filed patent for socially-distnace group selfie tool

Apple filed patent for socially-distnace group selfie tool

Apple filed a patent for a tool for taking socially-distant group selfies.

As per The Verge, the new feature would make it possible to make a "synthetic group selfie".

It would work by users inviting their friends to a session and software placing people in shot around them, with editing tools available.

As for when the feature could be rolled out, the patent was actually filed back in July 2018, before the coronavirus pandemic.

But, considering people are having to keep two metres (six feet) from friends and family across much of the world, it's hoped the selfie feature could see the light of day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Apple's 'synthetic' group selfie patent could be perfect for social distancing

A freshly unearthed Apple patent might enable users to do group selfies without actually being...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •engadget


Apple granted patent for virtual group selfies

Apple has been granted a patent by the USPTO for “generating synthetic group selfies.” A patent...
Macworld - Published

Apple Patents Selfie Tech Of The Future

A patent filed by Apple could bring a new kind of selfies into our lives. Yeah, possibly the ones...
Fossbytes - Published



Tweets about this

KSLA

KSLA News 12 Apple filed for the patent two years ago, but it didn’t go through until this month. https://t.co/38dfsQhQ3E 2 hours ago

GizmodoUK

Gizmodo UK Apple has filed a patent for “synthetic group selfies” - so you can take group selfies even when socially distancin… https://t.co/71E3q6d4wQ 1 day ago

Pedder_YT

Craig Pedder Apple filed for a patent on ‘Socially distant selfies’ in 2018... 🤔 https://t.co/G4sQlxnREr 1 day ago

Imshady07

Imran Shaikh Apple has come up with a new technology of clicking selfies during this pandemic.. Check out the new patent filed… https://t.co/M8RoUGY4Ac 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Apple to Develop Social Distancing Selfie Tool [Video]

Apple to Develop Social Distancing Selfie Tool

Apple is reportedly developing a tool to help users take group pictures while social distancing. The tool allows users to upload selfies and configure them into a single photo.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published