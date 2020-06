Nancy Cartwright (Bart Simpson) Improvises 8 New Cartoon Voices

Voice actor Nancy Cartwright tries her hand at improvising the voices of 8 random cartoon characters that she has never seen before.

Using a similar technique she used for Bart Simpson, Ralph Wiggum (The Simpsons), Chuckie Finster (Rugrats), and Rufus (Kim Possible), Nancy brings these characters to life.

Nancy Cartwright will reprise her voice role as Chuckie Finster on Nickelodeon’s Rugrats coming next year.