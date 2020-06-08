Reserving state hospitals only for Delhi patients against Constitution: LG

Delhi Lieutenant Governor said on June 09 that Delhi government's decision of reserving state's hospitals only for Delhi patients is against the constitution, thus justifying his overruling of the decision.

"It violated the Right to Equality and Right to Life, which includes Right to Health, when it comes to health care, access to universal health care is responsibility of the state," said Anil Baijal.

It is noted that, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis.