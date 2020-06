Non-essential shops can open from Monday, Sharma says

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has announced non-essential shops in England can reopen on Monday June 15 if they comply with social distancing rules.

He added pubs, bars, restaurants and hairdressers will not be able to reopen until July 4 "at the earliest".

Report by Alibhaiz.

