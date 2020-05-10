Uninsured Marylanders Have Less Than A Week Left To Get Health Insurance Through State Marketplace Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:23s - Published 1 day ago Uninsured Marylanders Have Less Than A Week Left To Get Health Insurance Through State Marketplace Marylanders who aren't currently insured have less than a week to enroll in coverage before the June 15 deadline through the state's health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection, under the Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period. 0

