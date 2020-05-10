Global  

Uninsured Marylanders Have Less Than A Week Left To Get Health Insurance Through State Marketplace
Uninsured Marylanders Have Less Than A Week Left To Get Health Insurance Through State Marketplace

Uninsured Marylanders Have Less Than A Week Left To Get Health Insurance Through State Marketplace

Marylanders who aren't currently insured have less than a week to enroll in coverage before the June 15 deadline through the state's health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection, under the Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.

Nearly 31K Marylanders Have Enrolled For Health Coverage Amid Pandemic

Nearly 31K Marylanders Have Enrolled For Health Coverage Amid Pandemic

Marylanders have until June 15 to enroll in coverage through the state's health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection, under the coronavirus emergency special enrollment period.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published
Maryland Senate Unemployment Benefits Meeting Tuesday

Maryland Senate Unemployment Benefits Meeting Tuesday

Two state Senate committees will hold a joint hearing this week to hear firsthand stories from Marylanders who have had trouble applying for and receiving unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published
Maryland Senate Committees to hold hearing on unemployment insurance problems

Maryland Senate Committees to hold hearing on unemployment insurance problems

In Tuesday, state lawmakers want to hear from Marylanders who haven't received unemployment insurance benefits, or are having a hard time filing.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:41Published