Uninsured Marylanders Have Less Than A Week Left To Get Health Insurance Through State Marketplace
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Marylanders who aren't currently insured have less than a week to enroll in coverage before the June 15 deadline through the state's health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection, under the Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.