George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 08:07s - Published
The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon.

Pastor Kim Burrell with the Houston Ensemble performed “God Will Take Care Of You” (8:07).

WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020

George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Nakitta Fox [Video]

George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Nakitta Fox

The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Nakitta Fox sings “We Offer Praise (8:54). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 08:54Published
George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Michael Tolds [Video]

George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Michael Tolds

The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Michael Tolds sings “My Soul’s Been Anchored” (6:10). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 06:10Published
George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Ne-Yo [Video]

George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Ne-Yo

The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. The family tribute is sung by Ne-Yo (3:31). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:31Published