George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection
The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon.
Pastor Kim Burrell with the Houston Ensemble performed “God Will Take Care Of You” (8:07).
WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020
Merlene Emory Gilb, Ed.D. RT @davis_joy: Watching the George Floyd funeral! With all the power, rhythmn, artistry, compassion, musical genius, empathetic language th… 15 minutes ago
🌚 George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Nakitta Fox - YouTube https://t.co/0IeRZbLBpT 25 minutes ago
Sir Painter George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Nakitta Fox https://t.co/7pd942eFoJ via @YouTube 30 minutes ago
mandlenkosi George Floyd Funeral: Video Montage with Musical Selection https://t.co/eklQG2siUa 1 hour ago
Joy Lawson Davis Watching the George Floyd funeral! With all the power, rhythmn, artistry, compassion, musical genius, empathetic la… https://t.co/5oVPIj2clg 3 hours ago
George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Nakitta FoxThe final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Nakitta Fox sings “We Offer Praise (8:54). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020
George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Michael ToldsThe final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. Michael Tolds sings “My Soul’s Been Anchored” (6:10). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020
George Floyd Funeral: Musical Selection By Ne-YoThe final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon. The family tribute is sung by Ne-Yo (3:31). WCCO 4 News - June 9, 2020