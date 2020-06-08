Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Search For A Missing Boy In Eagle County May Be Impacted By Wet And Snowy Weather

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:28s - Published
The Search For A Missing Boy In Eagle County May Be Impacted By Wet And Snowy Weather

The Search For A Missing Boy In Eagle County May Be Impacted By Wet And Snowy Weather

The search for a boy that went missing on Friday night continues in Eagle County.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

lvwayter

lvwayter RT @DenverChannel: The search continues today for 3-year-old Sebastian Castro, a boy with autism who disappeared Friday near the Eagle Vill… 4 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Vigil Planned In Eagle County For Missing 3-Year-Old Sebastian Castro https://t.co/BRXYChELXI 7 hours ago

ShaggyGooseneck

ShaggySasquatch RT @canammissing: An autistic boy is missing in Vail CO. It appears searchers are focusing on the river. Let’s pray for a safe outcome. htt… 7 hours ago

autismbot2

autism-myths RT @lostnmissing: Search resumes for missing boy with autism in Eagle County | https://t.co/vM1d0czO17 https://t.co/N7byRJRsKx 18 hours ago

A_Big_Hell_NO

WeAREtheStorm❄ RT @DenverChannel: Piece of clothing and phone last seen with missing Eagle boy found in river; search narrowed. https://t.co/tBehBjLpx5 vi… 19 hours ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Piece of clothing and phone last seen with missing Eagle boy found in river; search narrowed.… https://t.co/zWWIfK1sbF 19 hours ago

denvernewsnow

Denver News Now Vigil Planned In Eagle County For Missing 3-Year-Old Sebastian Castro https://t.co/j00IZKnZWO 22 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Vigil Planned In Eagle County For Missing 3-Year-Old Sebastian Castro https://t.co/9NSsOkPvEn https://t.co/29R09uRVZA 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vigil Planned In Eagle County For Missing 3-Year-Old Sebastian Castro [Video]

Vigil Planned In Eagle County For Missing 3-Year-Old Sebastian Castro

The search for a 3-year-old missing boy continues in Eagle County.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:20Published
Volunteers Comb Area For Missing Boy With Autism [Video]

Volunteers Comb Area For Missing Boy With Autism

The search for a 3-year-old boy with autism continued Sunday in Eagle County.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:27Published