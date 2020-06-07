Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Potter star says "transgender women are women"

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Harry Potter star says 'transgender women are women'

Harry Potter star says "transgender women are women"

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the young wizarding hero in the Harry Potter films, has said "transgender women are women" after an outcry over tweets by author J.K.

Rowling criticizing the use of the phrase "people who menstruate." Emer McCarthy reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The star of the Harry Potter films, Daniel Radcliffe is taking a stand against the woman who wrote the Harry Potter books: J.K.

Rowling -- over comments she made that critics said were transphobic.

Over the weekend Rowling tweeted that women menstruated -- prompting some people to respond that being a woman should not be defined by having periods.

Now, Radcliffe writes on the Trevor Project, an LGBT crisis intervention and suicide prevention charity that, quote "Transgender women are women," "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people." He added- "We need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.'' The Harry Potter author has refused to back down from her remarks.

Radcliffe said his statement is not 'in-fighting' between him and Rowling.



Related news from verified sources

Harry Potter star says 'transgender women are women' after J.K. Rowling tweets spark row

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the young wizarding hero in the Harry Potter films, has said...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleJust Jared


Daniel Radcliffe declares ‘trans women are women’ in response to JK Rowling’s anti-trans tirade

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has made his unwavering support for trans equality clear, in...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •HinduWorldNewsSeattle TimesAceShowbiz


Harry Potter star Katie Leung responds to JK Rowling controversy by rallying support for Black trans lives

In the wake of criticism pelting JK Rowling over her comments on trans people this Saturday (June 6),...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Just Jared




Tweets about this

Frakis21

Cata-Log RT @Reuters: Harry Potter star says 'transgender women are women' after J.K. Rowling tweets spark row https://t.co/rUXXRKK8xm https://t.co/… 9 minutes ago

timwalk14044174

Tim Walker @Reuters “Harry Potter star says ...”. Like I care what Harry Potter thinks. 10 minutes ago

ReutersBrasil

Reuters Brasil Harry Potter star says "transgender women are women" https://t.co/Iw9itQZwvK https://t.co/K14URB5OH6 20 minutes ago

eyesbugnews

Eyesbug Harry Potter star says 'transgender women are women' after J.K. Rowling tweets spark row https://t.co/a9xlkzscs2… https://t.co/07AaCm1CP7 26 minutes ago

Funsandfacts1

Funsandfacts Harry Potter star says "transgender women are women" https://t.co/a44FBMJndT 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments

Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling recently took to Twitter to post a number of comments people found to be transphobic...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Daniel Radcliffe is speaking out after J.K. Rowling's controversial gender comments [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe is speaking out after J.K. Rowling's controversial gender comments

Daniel Radcliffe is voicing his support for the LGBTQIA+ community.just days after J.K. Rowling spurred a wave of controversy with a series of comments about gender identity.The “Harry Potter” star..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:09Published
Katie Leung responds after J.K. Rowling's anti-trans controversy [Video]

Katie Leung responds after J.K. Rowling's anti-trans controversy

Rowling sparked outrage online after she reacted to an article titled, 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post- COVID-19 world for people who menstruate'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published