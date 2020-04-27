Man Feeding a Large Captive Alligator

Occurred on May 10, 2020 / Beaumont, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: This is Arlie summoning Big Tex out of his lair at Gator Country In Beaumont Texas.

They rescue alligators and other reptiles.

Big Tex is 14 ft long and almost a 1000 lbs.

He is the largest captive alligator in the U.

S and by the video a good friend of Arlie's.

I spoke with Arlie briefly after this video and he said it kills him to see Tex in captivity but originally Big Tex was wild and the locals fed him along with tour boats so he became very “tame” and word went out about him and it wasn’t too long when Tex had a price on his head.

Arlie went and rescued him from the bayou and saved him from being shot.