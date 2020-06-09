'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited Sequel

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited Sequel The movie has been in development for years.

It reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter and the original screenwriters.

'Face the Music' catches up with Bill & Ted in middle age.

They have yet to write the song that will bring harmony to the universe.

'Bill & Ted Face the Music,' Official Synopsis Instead of actually writing the song, they decide to travel to the future to steal the song from their future selves.

'Bill & Ted Face the Music,' Official Synopsis Their daughters are played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving.

The third installment of the 'Bill & Ted' franchise is set to be released later this summer on Aug.

21.