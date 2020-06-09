Global  

Daniel Radcliffe Speaks out Against J.K. Rowling’s Transphobic Comments

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:31s
Rowling recently took to Twitter to post a number of comments people found to be transphobic.

Rowling’s tweets seemed to imply that because “sex is real,” trans women aren’t valid in their identities.

Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his portrayal of Harry Potter in the movie series, has added his voice to the backlash against Rowling.

In an essay published on ‘The Trevor Project’ website, Radcliffe denounced Rowling’s statement, saying “transgender women are women.” Daniel Radcliffe, via 'The Trevor Project' Radcliffe then apologized for Rowling’s comments and encouraged fans to not let her views tarnish the ‘Harry Potter’ series.

Daniel Radcliffe, via 'The Trevor Project' He continued, saying that the value people found for themselves in the books is “sacred,” and that nothing can ever change that.

Daniel Radcliffe, via 'The Trevor Project'

