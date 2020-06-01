62-year-old woman claims 20-year-olds are hitting her Instagram up like it's Tinder

A seemingly ageless, 62-year-old woman from Birmingham, U.K., .claims that men in their twenties have regularly reached out to her via Instagram as if her profile were a Tinder account, the Sun reports.Sheila Kiss, a fitness buff, model and mother of three who now lives in Bali, Indonesia.has often been confused for being younger due to her youthful appearance and physique.As a result of her sprightly appearance, Kiss, who has over 60,000 followers on Instagram and models in Australia from time to time, .said that she has frequently gotten stares from interested men.“They totally confuse my Instagram page with Tinder — men who private message me would be from 20 to 70.

I just hit delete.”.Still, the fitness buff has taken it all in stride, adding that she has also gotten compliments from women at her gym.“They always say that I am such an inspiration to them, and I really love that … you just realize how important it is to keep strong, healthy and fit and how confident it can make you feel,” she said