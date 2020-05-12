Global  

Auto body shop fights to stay open amid coronavirus

Many small businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus and auto repair shops are no exception.

C&H Auto Center in Gardena, California is fighting to stay afloat after a huge decline in their customer base."Before the coronavirus...we had like 10-15 cars a day.

And right now, for three weeks, there's [been] no cars," said Mario Dorantes, President of C&H Auto Center.After the COVID-19 outbreak, the body shop adopted new sanitation protocols to ensure they are returning the cars safely to their customers.

In addition to washing the outside of the cars, they also disinfect the interiors after servicing the vehicle.Mario revealed that the possibility of closing the shop and letting go of his employees ...

