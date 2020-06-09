Dan Bilzerian asks for help with name of autobiography, gets ridiculed instead Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 1 hour ago Dan Bilzerian asks for help with name of autobiography, gets ridiculed instead Dan Bilzerian, the self-proclaimed “King of Instagram,” can’t seem to get enough of himself.Between sharing photos of scantily clad women on his social media platform and hanging out with celebrities.the social media influencer, poker player and Navy SEAL somehow found time to write an autobiography .On June 8, Bilzerian, a trust fund baby and well-known spender, decided to ask Twitter for help with the autobiography’s name.To sweeten the deal, he also decided to offer $5,000 to anyone who could come up with a title that aptly captured his eyeroll-inducing lifestyle.Bilzerian’s tweet garnered over 52,000 comments, many of which weren’t unsurprisingly kind.“‘Straight to the Discount Shelf: A Douchebag’s Tale,'” one user suggested.“Dan Bilzerian: When Life Gives You Lemons, Use Daddy’s Millions,” another quipped.“Love your kids so they don’t end up like me: The Tale of Dan Bilzerian,” a third suggested 0

