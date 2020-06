Government statement on Twitter says outgoing president, 55, died at Karuzi hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Burundi says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of heart attack

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has died of a heart attack aged 55, according to a...

Also reported by • WorldNews

There was speculation about whether the President had in fact died of COVID-19, after his wife...