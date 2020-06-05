Good Dog Helps Carry Food While Riding on Bike Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:18s - Published 36 minutes ago Good Dog Helps Carry Food While Riding on Bike Occurred on June 8, 2020 / Vi Thanh, Hau Giang, Vietnam Info from Licensor: "Good dog helps his owner to carry food when riding a bike on the street." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more









Tweets about this gamerbycore2698 RT @Shi_Shi_Manu: @JustSimon13 RSS is a organisation which helps everybody regardless of religion. It also has a Muslim wing. @AQUIBMIR7 is… 2 days ago NoName @JustSimon13 RSS is a organisation which helps everybody regardless of religion. It also has a Muslim wing.… https://t.co/O41Ec8hQME 2 days ago Nilufer Anis Shaikh RT @Imtiyaz94924576: Mujibulla Rehman 80 years old coolie at Lucknow helps Migrants for free. He has been working 8-10 every day and can ca… 5 days ago Imtiyaz Khan ( Stay Home Stay Safe) Mujibulla Rehman 80 years old coolie at Lucknow helps Migrants for free. He has been working 8-10 every day and can… https://t.co/XZwgoqzEeC 1 week ago