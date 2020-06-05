Good Dog Helps Carry Food While Riding on Bike
Occurred on June 8, 2020 / Vi Thanh, Hau Giang, Vietnam Info from Licensor: "Good dog helps his owner to carry food when riding a bike on the street."
