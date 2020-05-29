A pulmonologist tells us that weed need to clean cloth masks often.

Unless you are a medical professional most of us are wearing cloth face masks.

But can these reusable masks make you sick?

Pulmonologists for chi memorial says it's important to wash those masks every few days and wear them appropriately.

Wearing a fabric mask for long periods at a time for several days can allow bacteria to build up if not cleaned often.

Officials say it's also important that you touch the outside of your mask as little as possible.

"if you grab your mask at the ends opposed to just grabbing the masks, you are minimizing touching the outside that gets exposed.

It's allergy season so when you touch your mask then touch your nose and face; you have just undermined the whole point of the masks."

